Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after buying an additional 731,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $89,998,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $85,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 135.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 879,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $16,124,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,608 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,796.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.15 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

LZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

