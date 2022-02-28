Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

