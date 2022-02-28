City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.87 million and the highest is $47.52 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $191.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.76 million, with estimates ranging from $183.68 million to $209.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,199,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 559,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $750.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

