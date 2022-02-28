City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,182. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $743.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

