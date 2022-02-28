Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CLH stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

