Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

CDXS stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

