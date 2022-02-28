Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.41.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Codiak BioSciences by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

