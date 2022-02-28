Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $270,430.95 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CFX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
