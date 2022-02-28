Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $270,430.95 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Colfax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

