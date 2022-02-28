Colliers Securities Weighs in on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities cut their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

