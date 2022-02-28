Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

