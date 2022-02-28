Colony Group LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.10 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

