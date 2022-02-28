Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

NYSE EC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.