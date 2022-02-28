Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB opened at $36.97 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.