Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TransUnion by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

TransUnion Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.