Comerica Bank Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Saia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $274.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.58. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.