Comerica Bank Has $9.27 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FMC by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FMC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $117.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

