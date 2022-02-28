Comerica Bank Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $428.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.76 and a 200-day moving average of $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

