Comerica Bank Sells 16,882 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML opened at $643.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $707.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.07. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

