Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.97

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 21530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

