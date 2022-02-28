Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.01. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1,693 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.