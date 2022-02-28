Comparing Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stem and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Evercel $45.08 million 1.37 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 279.11%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Stem beats Evercel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.