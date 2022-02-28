Conformis (CFMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CFMS stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.38. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 1,749.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conformis by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

