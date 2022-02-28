Contrasting AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 34.33% 10.02% 1.25% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.76 $167.92 million $2.19 10.85 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About AMB Financial (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

