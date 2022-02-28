CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CoStar Group by 911.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 391,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after buying an additional 352,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after buying an additional 1,191,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,120.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 190,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 245.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.