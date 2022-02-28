Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPNG opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Coupang has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coupang by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

