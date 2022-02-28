Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

