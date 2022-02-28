Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

Shares of NVDA opened at $237.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $593.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

