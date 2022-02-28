Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 9,451 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 1.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 365.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.