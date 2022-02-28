Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,462 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.86 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $240.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

