Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 50,586 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

