Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $950.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

