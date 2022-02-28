Credit Suisse AG Has $474,000 Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 154,691 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GLT. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Glatfelter stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.