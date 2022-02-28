Credit Suisse AG Has $482,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 126,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $747.07 million, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

