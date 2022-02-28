Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

RBOT stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBOT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

