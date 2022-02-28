Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,786 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

