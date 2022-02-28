Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.66 ($130.29).

ETR:PUM opened at €81.86 ($93.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 12-month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

