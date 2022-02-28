Credit Suisse Group Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.
Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $18.88.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
