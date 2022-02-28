Credit Suisse Group Cuts Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

