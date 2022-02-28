Credit Suisse Group Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $15.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

