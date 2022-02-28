Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CPG opened at C$8.75 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

