CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 455,479 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.91.
CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.
CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
