Cribstone Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $265.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.33.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

