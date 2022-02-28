Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.04 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

