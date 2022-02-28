Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $987,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

ABBV stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

