Cribstone Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 4.8% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

