Cribstone Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.