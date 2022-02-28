Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,320.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

