Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

