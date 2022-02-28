Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

