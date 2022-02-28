Critical Contrast: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) versus Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equity Bancshares pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BEO Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Equity Bancshares 27.59% 13.14% 1.27%

Risk and Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.68 $5.52 million N/A N/A Equity Bancshares $190.21 million 2.80 $52.48 million $3.46 9.15

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

