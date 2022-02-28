Critical Review: Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) versus PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evotec and PTC Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 13.25 $7.14 million N/A N/A PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 6.69 -$438.16 million ($6.48) -5.50

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than PTC Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evotec and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33 PTC Therapeutics 1 4 4 0 2.33

PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.98%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Evotec.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% PTC Therapeutics -92.43% -169.13% -21.70%

Summary

Evotec beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evotec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

